Rangers say second baseman Josh Smith will be hospitalized at least a week with viral meningitis

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers second baseman Josh Smith is expected to be hospitalized for at least a week to be treated for viral meningitis.

Smith will remain in a Dallas-area hospital until he has returned to full health, which is expected to be within 7-10 days, the team said Friday. A plan for return to play will be determined once Smith resumes physical activity.

The Rangers said Smith went to a doctor Wednesday after feeling ill.

“Our only concern right now is Josh’s health,” president of baseball operations Chris Young said. “This is obviously an unexpected illness, but we hope to see him return to full health and rejoin the club very soon.”

Meningitis is a swelling of the protective lining of the brain and spinal cord that can be caused by a viral infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Smith has been on the 10-day injured list since May 4 with a right glute strain. The 28-year-old in his fifth major league season has dealt with left wrist inflammation during the rehab process.

Smith took over at second base after the Rangers traded Marcus Semien to the New York Mets in the offseason. He is hitting .217 with no homers and six RBIs in 31 games.

The Rangers were set to open a three-game series at the Houston Astros on Friday night.

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