Rangers push the AL West race to the final day of the regular season with a 6-2 win over the Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Danny Jansen homered and drove in two runs as the Texas Rangers pushed the AL West race to the final day of the regular season with a rain-delayed 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

Jake Burger also went deep for the Rangers (80-81), who moved a half-game ahead of Houston atop the division standings — with the Astros scheduled to play later at the Athletics. Houston holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Texas, so the AL West champion won't be decided until Sunday.

Following a 10-2 loss Friday, the Rangers scored four runs with two outs in the second inning and never looked back. After the first two batters struck out, Nicky Lopez hit a two-out double off Twins starter Bailey Ober (7-7). Jansen's blooper dropped in for an RBI single, and a throwing error allowed Jansen to reach second. Evan Carter, Alejandro Osuna and Brandon Nimmo all followed with RBI doubles to put Texas ahead 4-1.

Jansen added a leadoff homer in the fourth, and Burger hit his team-leading 28th homer in the fifth.

Making his first start since Aug. 7, Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi went 4 1/3 innings and allowed a first-inning run. Left-hander Robert Garcia (2-1) earned the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Lopez exited in the fourth with an injury in the area of his left ankle and heel. He was replaced in the lineup by Michael Freeman.

Texas played without third baseman Josh Jung, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a broken right hand. Jung got hurt Friday when he was hit by a pitch.

Saturday's first pitch was delayed by rain for 2 hours, 1 minute.

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Texas had not announced a starting pitcher for Sunday's regular-season finale. Minnesota will start RHP Dean Kremer (4-5, 4.97 ERA), who has allowed two or fewer runs in each of his last three starts.

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