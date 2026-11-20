LOS ANGELES — All-Pro receiver Puka Nacua is likely to miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday.

Nacua injured ligaments in his knee while carrying the ball on the final offensive snap of the Rams' win over the Washington Commanders on Nov. 8.

McVay had expressed optimism last week that Nacua could return to the field this season, but he said the star wideout decided this week to have surgery, which was performed Tuesday. Nacua is in the final year of his rookie contract and is eligible to sign a large extension.

“I kind of thought when the initial injury occurred that this was more likely the direction that this would go, so this isn’t anything necessarily new on our end,” McVay said. “He had to get some different information, talk to people, and there’s a lot of conversations that go into whether you’re going to do that or not, and what’s the best plan of action for return to performance for him — not exclusive to this year, but for his career moving forward."

Nacua received a three-game suspension from the NFL on Thursday for violating its personal conduct policies. His suspension will expire during his mandated four-game stint on injured reserve, but the knee surgery will keep him out much longer.

McVay didn't rule out a return by Nacua during the playoffs, but said the Rams wouldn't seriously speculate that far ahead.

Nacua has been one of the most productive receivers in NFL history during his first four seasons, and he has 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns while playing in just seven games this year.

Nacua missed two early-season games with a core muscle injury before he seriously injured his knee this month on a jet sweep while McVay was attempting to run down the clock in the win over Washington. McVay said afterward that he regretted using Nacua for that rushing play.

Nacua was a fifth-round pick and the 20th receiver taken overall in the 2023 draft before he set the NFL record for yards receiving by a rookie. He led the league in receptions last season while earning his first All-Pro nod. He has 383 catches for 4,906 yards and 23 touchdowns in just 51 NFL games, with another 44 catches for 654 yards in six playoff games.

The Rams (6-4) again will be without their top two pass-catchers when they host the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday night. Six-time Pro Bowl selection Davante Adams also remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, but McVay is optimistic he can play the following week.

Los Angeles began this season as a Super Bowl favorite, but stumbled to a 2-4 start. Despite a current four-game winning streak and the return of superstar defensive end Myles Garrett from a seven-game absence for knee surgery, the Rams are outside the NFC playoff picture with major injury problems as they begin the NFL's toughest schedule down the stretch.

McVay said Adams and top pass-catching tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) both aren't ready to return to practice this week. Adams has been out for a month, and Ferguson hasn't played since September.

Defensive tackle Kobie Turner will be designated to return to practice, and McVay believes he'll be able to play against Green Bay. Turner has missed the past four games with a groin injury.

The Rams are also down two starting offensive linemen with left guard Steve Avila and center Coleman Shelton sidelined by hamstring injuries. Shelton will be re-evaluated “in a couple of weeks,” McVay said.

Veteran backup lineman Justin Dedich will return this week from injured reserve after missing the first 10 games with a hand injury incurred in July.

The Rams returned to the team's training complex Friday after their truncated bye week. They begin practice Saturday to face the Packers.

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