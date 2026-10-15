Rams lineman Alaric Jackson has suspension reduced to 1 game for punching Bills' Chubb

Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson to had his two-game suspension for punching a member of the Buffalo Bills reduced to one game on Wednesday after appealing the initial ruling.

Hearing officer Derrick Brooks, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA, reduced the suspension.

Jackson was disciplined without pay for striking Buffalo linebacker Bradley Chubb in the face after their teams' overtime game Monday night. He will not play in the Rams' game against Arizona on Sunday, but now will be eligible for the Oct. 25 game at Las Vegas.

David Quessenberry will be the Rams’ starting left tackle against the Cardinals.

Jackson struck Chubb after the two exchanged words following the Bills' 37-34 overtime victory over the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Jackson was doing a jersey swap with another Bills player when Chubb had words with him and walked away. Jackson followed and confronted Chubb before throwing a strike that knocked Chubb’s hat off his head.

Teammates quickly separated the two, but Jackson was already in trouble yet again.

Jackson was arrested on June 9 on suspicion of felony domestic violence after a confrontation with a woman at his home in the San Fernando Valley. His case was assigned for a prefiling diversion that likely allows him to avoid criminal charges, but the NFL has yet to announce a decision on possible league discipline for that incident.

He was sued in 2025 by a woman who alleged he recorded sexual acts with her on his phone without her consent. The incident, which wasn't publicly revealed until the lawsuit was filed, led to Jackson being suspended for the first two games of the 2024 season for an undisclosed violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Jackson, a Canadian-American dual citizen, is one of the Rams’ longest-tenured players. He won a Super Bowl ring as a backup lineman in February 2022.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

___

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.