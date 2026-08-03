Rafaela homers for 3rd straight game as the Red Sox beat the Dodgers 8-4 for 3-game sweep

LOS ANGELES — Ceddanne Rafaela homered for the third straight game and the Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-4 on Sunday night to sweep the three-game series.

Masataka Yoshida homered and drove in two runs, and Jake Bennett (7-4) allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings to help the Red Sox win their fifth straight game. Boston is 23-3 since July 3.

Emmet Sheehan (4-8) was pulled after allowing five runs in 2 2/3 innings, with the Red Sox pushing across two runs in a 30-pitch first inning.

Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu then clocked Sheehan for back-to-back homers to start the third inning, followed by Yoshida’s solo shot for a 5-3 lead two batters later.

Rafaela went 7 for 14 with four homers and five RBIs in the series. He has an eight-game hitting streak with four straight multi-hit outings.

Jarren Duran picked up Boston’s fourth solo homer in the sixth inning off reliever Kyle Hurt.

The Red Sox added two more runs in the eighth inning on a wild pitch and passed ball.

Andy Pages had three RBIs, but the Dodgers couldn't follow up any momentum created by their blockbuster trade for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal on Saturday night.

Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing was pulled out of the lineup shortly before the game started because of right arm irritation, with Eliezer Alfonzo taking over behind the plate.

Up next

Red Sox: LHP Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 3.32 ERA) was set to start the opener of a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

Dodgers: LHP Justin Wrobleski (11-2, 2.88 ERA) could get the call in the first of three games at the Chicago Cubs on Monday night.

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