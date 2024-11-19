Rafael Nadal loses at the Davis Cup in what could be his last match

MALAGA, Spain — (AP) — Rafael Nadal bit his lower lip and his eyes scanned the stands as he stood alongside his Davis Cup teammates for Spain's national anthem Tuesday before what he — and everyone — knew might be the last match of his career, a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands.

There were no tears streaming down Nadal's cheeks, no outward sign of what this moment meant to the 22-time Grand Slam champion, even amid the roars of a sign- and flag-toting crowd, mostly here for one player and one player only. Nadal said beforehand that the emotions would need to wait, that this week was about attempting to claim one last title for his country, not about his impending retirement.

The 38-year-old Spaniard announced last month this event would be it for him as a professional tennis player after two years of injuries that limited him to competing only sparingly, but no one could be sure if that end would arrive in Tuesday's quarterfinals or later in the Davis Cup Final 8, which wraps up Sunday.

Nadal's defeat in the opening contest was only the start of the best-of-three Spain vs. Netherlands matchup on an indoor hard court at the sold-out Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena in southern Spain. It was to be followed by No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz against No. 40 Tallon Griekspoor later Tuesday, and doubles, too, if the teams were tied 1-all after singles.

So it was up to Nadal's countrymen to extend his career. If Spain managed to advance to the semifinals, Nadal's playing days could continue. If the Netherlands were to win, he would be finished.

“It’s amazing that it might be the last match that Nadal plays,” Dutch captain Paul Haarhuis said beforehand, “and we hope to give him a nice ‘Adios.’”

When it ended, with Nadal ranging to his left but not quite able to get into proper position and putting a forehand into the net, he walked to the net for a quick hug with his opponent.

In certain ways, this was, unmistakably, the Nadal everyone remembers. The white headband, marked with the red bull logo he made famous. The white tape wrapped around all four of his left, racket-holding fingers. The water bottles by his sideline bench, placed just so.

There was the occasional ace right on a line. The occasional serve-and-volley foray forward. The occasional over-the-shoulder putaway. And, yes, the occasional hop and uppercut and scream of “Vamos!” after claiming a key point or closing out a game.

There also were, neither to Nadal’s or most of the 9,200 spectators’ liking, several points where he did look like what he truly is right now: a once-dominant figure diminished by age and injuries. His forehand didn’t always have the same verve, and his total of 10 groundstroke winners was barely half of van de Zandschulp’s 19. His footwork and speed were hardly what they once were, no matter how many chants of “Ra-fa!” or “España!” broke out in a bid to spur him.

This result ended Nadal’s 29-match winning streak in Davis Cup singles; the only other blemish on his record, which stood at 29-1 entering Tuesday, came in his debut all the way back in 2004.

But this version of Nadal had hip issues, including surgery in June 2023, and abdominal problems that combined to limit him to only 23 matches over the past two years. He was 12-7 in singles in 2024 before Tuesday.

Indeed, the match against van de Zandschulp — who upset Alcaraz at the U.S. Open — was Nadal's first outing that counted since early August at the Paris Olympics. He lost there in the second round of singles to Novak Djokovic and bowed out in the doubles quarterfinals alongside Alcaraz.

Nadal and Alcaraz — at 21, a four-time major champion considered his heir apparent — practiced with each other hours before the start of play. The run-up to this Davis Cup has largely been about memories of, and tributes to, Nadal — including a lengthy post on social media by his rival and friend Roger Federer.

Nadal will forever be remembered for his rivalries with Federer and Djokovic as part of the Big Three of men’s tennis, a trio of generational talents who ruled the sport for much of the past two decades.

Federer, now 43, announced his departure in 2022; only Djokovic, 37, remains active.

All three were talented. All three were successful. All three were popular.

Nadal’s appeal with fans was in the way he played and the humble way he conducted himself away from a court, which might explain why there were fans wearing the orange representing Netherlands who applauded for him when he was introduced. Or why there were spectators from countries other than Spain who toted their nations’ flags bearing messages supporting him.

The locals expressed their love over and over, from the raucous standing ovation that greeted his entrance to the court. During pre-match player introductions, as Nadal’s many accomplishments were read over the speaker system, there were yells that greeted the listing of each of the 14 years he won the French Open on its red clay and each of the five times he helped Spain claim the Davis Cup.

In an example of the sort of home-court advantage frequently seen at this team event — more soccer rowdiness than stereotypical tennis genteelness — they jeered and whistled whenever the contingent of Netherlands fans in a small section of the lower bowl tried to offer encouragement to their guy.

During play, Nadal's backers shouted “Si, se puede!” (“Yes, you can!”) to try to encourage him. Nadal, simply, could not.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.