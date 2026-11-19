SHENZHEN, China — Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned what he calls a “disregard for legal norms” in sports after Russia was barred from the ice hockey world junior championship following a move by the Canadian government to block its team.

Russia was reinstated to International Ice Hockey Federation world championships in a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport last month, but Canada barred Russia players and the IIHF said last week the Russia team would not take part.

The CAS ruling overturned a suspension on Russian teams which the IIHF imposed shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

While speaking with reporters following talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping on Thursday, Putin mentioned the "non-implementation of the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling" without referencing Canada or hockey by name.

It was, he said, "even worse" than border restrictions in Finland which have kept out Russian athletes in recent days.

“This simply means disregard for legal norms, in this case the norms of international sports law,” Putin said. “It is a grave violation of the Olympic Charter and steps in the direction of destroying Olympism as a whole. Sport, just like art, should unite people, but it seems as if someone doesn't want this unity but instead wants an exacerbation of a situation of alarm and conflict in the areas of their activities and perhaps in other places.”

Russia has previously called for the junior men's worlds to be moved out of Canada and appealed to the International Olympic Committee to intervene. The IOC has yet to do so.

Norway has replaced Russia in the draw for the world juniors in the Canadian cities of Edmonton and Red Deer from Dec. 26-Jan. 5.

The IIHF did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Putin's remarks.

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