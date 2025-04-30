Pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan to be commissioner of Real American Freestyle

Hulk Hogan felt sure he was onto something.

After watching the NCAA Division I wrestling championships, he was absolutely certain.

Hogan is one of the most popular professional wrestlers of all time, and he stayed in that lane until his teenage stepson pulled him into watching freestyle wrestling. After becoming more familiar with it, Hogan started to believe the sport could become more popular and profitable with the right promotion.

Then, it happened. Last month, Oklahoma State's Wyatt Hendrickson stunned Minnesota's Gable Steveson — an Olympic gold medalist in Tokyo — with a late takedown to claim the national title at heavyweight.

Hendrickson saluted President Donald Trump after his victory last month in Philadelphia. Then, with a United States flag draped over his shoulders, the Air Force second lieutenant walked over and shook Trump’s hand and hugged him.

Hendrickson’s dramatic win and the moments that followed vaulted freestyle wrestling into the mainstream and made the timing perfect for Hogan to help launch Real American Freestyle. He'll be commissioner of a league that announced its plans on Wednesday.

Hogan wants the league to provide more earnings opportunities for a sport that historically has lacked them. And after Hendrickson's big moment, he feels the time is now.

“When I saw that happen and I saw our President hug him, I went, OK, we are on point, we’re ready to go and instincts have prevailed and I smell victory,” Hogan said. “I think we’re right on track, brother."

Hogan, who at 71 still has those massive arms and the charisma to match, initially was a bit worried that the freestyle wrestlers might not have the personality to sell tickets. He changed his mind as he began to connect with them.

“Dude, they’ve all got that edge,” he said. “These kids are young, they’re smart. They’re watching TV. They know about branding, they know what sells. And they’ve all got that little Conor McGregor swag.”

Real American Freestyle events will feature single matches at eight men’s and four women’s weight classes. The first event is scheduled for Aug. 30 in Cleveland, with other sites to be named in the coming months.

Freestyle wrestling has been hot in the United States in recent years. The women’s U.S. Olympic freestyle team earned four medals in six weight classes in 2024, while the men claimed three medals. And according to the National Federation of High Schools, wrestling set participation records for boys and girls in 2023 and 2024.

Hogan said Kennedy Blades, an American who earned a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, will be the face of the women's division. Zahid Valencia and Ben Askren have agreed to participate on the men's side.

Hogan said Hendrickson and Steveson are possible additions, and his eyes lit up when the subject of a possible rematch came up.

“How much can we say,” Hogan asked his advisors. “It’s on the radar.”

Hogan’s Real American Beer serves as the title sponsor, and he has plenty of support. Chad Bronstein is the co-founder and president. Left Lane Capital, which has backed Gerard Piqué’s Kings League, Shaun White’s Snow League and League One Volleyball, among other things, has added this to its list of ventures. Cassius is another sponsor.

Hogan knows some fans will be shocked that his next step does not involve pro wrestling, but he’s confident in his decision.

“The idea was so exciting that I get a chance to be involved with all these young people and help guide them in any way, especially to make them huge stars and create a future for them,” he said. “People might be surprised, but wrestling is wrestling, brother.”

Because of name, image and likeness deals, college athletes will be able to participate, though Hogan said the league won’t interfere with college, national and international competitions.

Hogan did bring in one connection from his pro wrestling days. Eric Bischoff, who ran World Championship Wrestling in its heyday in the late 1990s and created the famous New World Order storyline, will be the chief media officer.

“Eric jumped in with both feet, and he’s doing a lot to guide this ship right now, brother,” Hogan said. “He’s setting so much stuff up production wise — just moving us forward, light years ahead of where we could have been on our own.”

Israel Martinez is the chief operating officer. He is an accomplished wrestling coach who has helped build champions in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He was the wrestling coach for Jon Jones and he coached Holly Holm when she upset Ronda Rousey. Hogan said Martinez played a key role in getting USA Wrestling's blessing.

Hogan considers the new league an alternative to pro wrestling.

“I see this as an opportunity for me to get involved," Hogan said, "to get back, quit sitting on the couch, to get involved with a bunch of powerful athletes that I can relate to as far as championship material, guys that are on top of their game, and I just — I couldn’t pass on it.”

