Pro Picks: 49ers will beat the Commanders to become the first 6-0 team in NFL this season

Dan Quinn is coming off one of the all-time worst coaching blunders. Kyle Shanahan's team is undefeated after beating the defending Super Bowl champions on the road.

The two coaches going in opposite directions meet Monday night when the Washington Commanders (1-3-1) visit the San Francisco 49ers (5-0).

They have history.

Shanahan was Quinn's offensive coordinator in Atlanta when the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead against Tom Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl 51. Atlanta's time management was poor in that one.

Jayden Daniels had a big day running the ball against the Giants until forgetting how to stop the clock with a spike. Brock Purdy is playing at an MVP level for the Niners. Christian McCaffrey is running with fresh legs and Mike Evans has been an excellent addition for San Francisco's depleted receiving corps.

The 49ers are 7 1/2-point favorites. Pro Picks likes the home team.

49ERS: 30-20

SEATTLE (3-2) at DENVER (3-2)

Line: Seahawks minus 3

The defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks are turning the ball over too much, their run game is inconsistent and they don’t have much going on offense other than All-Pro Jaxon Smith-Njigba. But Seattle’s defense remains elite. Bo Nix and the Broncos are also having trouble on offense but an injury-riddled defense has been stout. The Seahawks are 13-5-1 against the spread on the road under coach Mike Macdonald. Denver is 3-2 as a home underdog with coach Sean Payton.

SEAHAWKS: 20-19

HOUSTON (1-4) at JACKSONVILLE (4-1), in London

Line: Jaguars minus 3

C.J. Stroud is playing well, hasn’t thrown an interception and gets Marvin Harrison Jr. to add to his receiving corps. The Texans’ defense got on track after coach DeMeco Ryans took over play-calling duties from defensive coordinator Matt Burke. The Jaguars barely beat the undermanned Eagles last week. They’re 8-7 in London and 2-0 in the second of back-to-back games there. Houston is 13-3 in this series since 2018.

JAGUARS: 23-22

BALTIMORE (4-1) at CLEVELAND (3-2)

Line: Ravens minus 4½

Lamar Jackson could be returning after missing a game. If not, the Ravens will again turn to Tyler Huntley, who played well in a win at Atlanta. Deshaun Watson was under duress much of the game last week in a loss to the Jets. The Browns need to get their offense on track. The Ravens are a league-best 21-7 on the road since 2023 and have won three straight in the series.

RAVENS: 22-16

CAROLINA (2-2) at PHILADELPHIA (2-3)

Line: Eagles minus 1 1/2

Bryce Young leads the No. 1 passing offense against a pass defense that’s 26th despite two All-Pro cornerbacks. The Panthers are coming off a bye and are 11-6 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2025 season. The Eagles are back from an international game. Teams off a bye facing teams following an overseas game are 4-0. Depleted Philadelphia was missing six offensive starters last week and still should have beat the Jaguars if not for a long kickoff return with 8 seconds left. The Eagles also blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead against the Rams. Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts are hearing the criticism. They’ve responded before and could get some players back.

EAGLES: 26-20

CHICAGO (3-2) at ATLANTA (2-3)

Line: Bears minus 3

There's quarterback uncertainty for both teams heading into the practice week. Caleb Williams has missed three straight game for the Bears. Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum both struggled against the Packers after each played well in starts. Michael Penix Jr. is expected to start if he doesn't have any setbacks to his injured rib. He's got Bijan Robinson to lean on. The All-Pro back leads the NFL with 580 yards rushing.

FALCONS: 24-23

NEW ORLEANS (1-4) at NEW YORK GIANTS (3-1-1)

Line: Saints minus 1½

The Saints looked like potential contenders after losing to Detroit in overtime and beating the Ravens on the road. But they’re reeling after three straight losses at home. Yet, they’re somehow favorites on the road against a team that’s only lost once. Oddsmakers are disrespecting the Giants. Jameis Winston is 2-0-1 since replacing Jaxson Dart and faces one of his former teams. He’s done a decent job protecting the ball. Cam Skattebo needs to do the same.

UPSET SPECIAL: GIANTS: 20-17

NEW YORK JETS (2-3) at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3-2)

Line: Patriots minus 7½

The Jets are playing tough defense, Geno Smith hasn’t thrown an interception and there’s reason for optimism. The next step would be beating a division rival. The Patriots are banged-up on offense and in the secondary but Drake Maye is back to his 2025 form. New England’s injuries will keep this close.

PATRIOTS: 22-16

PITTSBURGH (3-2) at TAMPA BAY (1-4)

Line: Steelers minus 2½

Aaron Rodgers, Jaylen Warren and the Steelers face a tough challenge against Tampa Bay’s seventh-ranked defense. Rodgers has thrown three TD passes in three straight games for the first time since his fourth MVP season in 2021. Undrafted rookie QB Jalon Daniels has impressed in Baker Mayfield’s absence. The Buccaneers were 0-13 ATS before beating Dallas on the road last Thursday.

STEELERS: 24-18

TENNESSEE (0-5) at INDIANAPOLIS (2-3)

Line: Colts minus 7

Cam Ward is struggling in Brian Daboll’s offense and the Titans are last in the NFL in scoring 11.6 points. The Colts traded a ton to get two-time All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner last year but he hasn’t fixed a pass defense that’s fifth-worst in the league. Daniel Jones had a turnover-free game last week. Titans are 4-5-1 ATS with Ward.

COLTS: 23-17

ARIZONA (1-4) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (2-3)

Line: Rams minus 12½

The Cardinals are bad at football. The Rams don’t look like the team some people foolishly predicted would go 17-0. Sean McVay is ticked and kicker Harrison Mevis paid the price for missing field goals. With Matthew Stafford leading a prolific passing attack, this one should be easy.

BEST BET: RAMS: 34-13

BUFFALO (4-1) at LAS VEGAS (3-2)

Line: Bills minus 4½

Josh Allen is the reason the Bills are winning despite a defense that’s third-worst in total yards and fifth-worst in points allowed (28.2). The team is staying on the West Coast after beating the Rams in Los Angeles on Monday night. The Raiders have lost two in a row and Fernando Mendoza saw his first action in a lopsided loss to New England. Kirk Cousins is still QB1 for Las Vegas for now. Both teams are 4-1 ATS this season.

BILLS: 27-24

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (0-5) at KANSAS CITY (4-0)

Line: Chiefs minus 8½

This version of Justin Herbert in Mike McDaniel’s offense isn’t working for the depleted Chargers. The Chiefs are rested after a bye. Kenneth Walker III is on pace to run for nearly 2,300 yards. His presence has elevated the offense led by Patrick Mahomes. Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 22-5 after a regular-season bye.

CHIEFS: 24-17

DALLAS (2-3) at GREEN BAY (3-2)

Line: Packers minus 2½

Micah Parsons won’t get to face his former team again but at least this time it shouldn't end in a tie. The Cowboys are coming off an embarrassing loss at home to previously winless Tampa Bay. Their defense has allowed the second-most yards and 27.2 points per game. Dak Prescott and a potent passing attack has kept Dallas competitive. Jordan Love could have another big game throwing to Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. The Packers need it because their rushing offense is last in the NFL. The depleted defense will get a huge boost whenever Parsons returns.

PACKERS: 28-27

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Last week: Straight up: 7-7-1. Against spread: 7-8.

Overall: Straight up: 47-31-1. Against spread: 38-39-2.

Best Bet: Straight up: 3-2. Against spread: 2-3.

Upset Special: Straight up: 2-3. Against spread: 2-3.

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