Prince William to join wife Kate in star-studded Royal Box for Wimbledon final

LONDON — Prince William will join his wife Kate and two of their children for the men's final at Wimbledon on Sunday in a star-studded Royal Box that is also set to include actors Dustin Hoffman, Nicole Kidman and Ben Stiller.

Kate is the patron of the All England Club and will present the trophy to the winner between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev. She also handed out the trophy to women's winner Linda Noskova on Saturday, but was not joined by any of family members.

The couple's two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will also attend the match. All four were on hand to watch Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz in last year's final.

Other dignitaries in the Royal Box were set to include German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italy's sports minister Andrea Abodi.

Former Wimbledon champions Stefan Edberg, Lleyton Hewitt, Richard Krajicek, Jan Kodes and Stan Smith were also to be in attendance.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

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