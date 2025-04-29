Power outage still affecting Madrid Open tennis tournament. Opening of the gates delayed on Tuesday.

MADRID — (AP) — There was still no power at the Caja Magica tennis complex that is hosting the Madrid Open on Tuesday, putting in jeopardy the resumption of play a day after several matches had to be canceled.

Tournament organizers said the opening of the gates for fans was delayed until 11 a.m. local time (0900 GMT) because of the outage. They did not immediately announce any schedule change regarding the matches.

“Due to reasons beyond the organization’s control, the Caja Mágica is still without power supply as of this morning. As a result, the opening of the gates has been delayed, and we expect to open them at 11 a.m.," they said.

The power went out at 12:34 p.m. local time (1034 GMT) on Monday, stopping two ATP singles matches and one doubles match that were underway. A total of 22 matches had to be canceled for the day.

Organizers said the games were called off "to guarantee the safety of the players, fans and personnel." Spectators were told to leave the sports complex.

Power was restored at night through most parts of Madrid, and organizers had said late Monday that play would resume on Tuesday.

Among the matches expected for Tuesday included second-ranked Alexander Zverev facing Francisco Cerundolo. On the women's side, the remaining six fourth-round matches were scheduled, including top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka facing Peyton Stearns and second-ranked Iga Swiatek taking on Diana Shnaider.

The blackout brought much of Spain and Portugal to a standstill, knocking out subway networks, phone lines, traffic lights and ATM machines.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.