Portuguese soccer federation monitoring situation in Mexico ahead of friendly in March

LISBON — The Portuguese soccer federation said Tuesday it was monitoring the situation in Mexico amid a surge in violence ahead of its friendly against the Mexican national team in March.

The federation said it was "closely monitoring the delicate situation currently unfolding in Mexico" following the killing of the country's most powerful drug lord by the Mexican army on Sunday. The killing sparked a surge in violence and put the country on edge.

The World Cup warmup match is scheduled for March 28 at the renovated Azteca Stadium, which is scheduled to host the opening match of the World Cup between Mexico and South Africa on June 11.

Mexico is set to play Iceland in a friendly Wednesday in Queretaro, with the Icelandic soccer federation saying Tuesday that it expects the game to go ahead as planned.

The Portuguese federation said it was honored by the invitation to participate in the reopening of the renovated venue, but noted that “the recent evolution of events requires continuous evaluation of the conditions” that the national team and its delegation will find.

It said it will follow the recommendations of the Portuguese government and will be in close contact with the Mexican soccer federation.

“Any decision will be made as a result of ongoing monitoring, in close coordination with the government and in line with the Mexican Football Federation, an entity with which the Portuguese Football Federation maintains excellent institutional relations and regular contact,” the Portuguese federation said in a statement.

“The Portuguese Football Federation emphasizes that the safety of players, coaching staff and fans is an absolute priority, and this is the main criteria for all assessments and decisions regarding the holding of the match,” the federation said.

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum said Tuesday at her daily news briefing that there was “no risk” for fans coming to the World Cup.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.