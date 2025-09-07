Poll preview: Rankings may see little change in top 10; No. 13 Gators' loss to USF biggest surprise

Chaos gave way to calm, mostly, in The Associated Press Top 25.

A week after four losses by top-10 teams set off a rankings shuffle that kept only three teams in their same spots, Saturday was marked by blowouts and one notable upset with South Florida knocking off No. 13 Florida 18-16 on the road.

No. 1 Ohio State, a 70-0 winner over Grambling, was among three Top 25 teams to score 70 points against overmatched opponents and two other teams hung 60.

No. 2 Penn State shook off a slow start to beat Florida International 34-0 and No. 4 Georgia beat FCS Austin Peay 28-6 in a game that had a nearly two-hour weather delay beginning at halftime.

No. 17 SMU was the only other ranked team to lose, going down 48-45 to Baylor in two overtimes.

Look for them to move up

— No. 14 Florida State followed up its win over Alabama with a 77-3 rout of FCS East Texas A&M and likely will move ahead of Florida.

— No. 19 Texas A&M turned in a solid performance in a 44-22 win over Utah State and could be in line for a promotion.

Look for them to drop

— Florida had won five straight before losing to USF.

— SMU squandered a two-touchdown lead in the last eight minutes of regulation and lost 48-45 to unranked Baylor.

Wild cards

— No. 6 Oregon's 69-3 romp over Oklahoma State set a Ducks record for margin of victory against a power-conference opponent.

— No. 11 Illinois got points on five straight possessions to start the second half and put away Duke 45-19 for its most lopsided nonconference road win since 2001. The Illini are in line for only their second top-10 ranking since 1991.

— No. 16 Iowa State is 3-0 for a second straight year thanks to a pair of three-point wins, with its 16-13 win over Iowa on Saturday coming two weeks after its 24-21 win over Kansas State in Ireland.

Knocking on door?

— South Florida, which opened the season with an easy win over Boise State, should crack the ratings after beating a second straight ranked opponent.

— Georgia Tech, which was three spots out of the Top 25, won 59-12 over FCS Gardner-Webb without starting quarterback Haynes King. He was held out with a lower body injury.

