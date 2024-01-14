Pistons send Bagley and Livers to Wizards for Gallinari and Muscala, AP source says

The Detroit Pistons agreed to trade Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Livers to the Washington Wizards on Sunday for Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The Pistons also will send two future draft picks to Washington, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal was still pending NBA approval.

ESPN first reported the trade, which was later confirmed by several other outlets.

In Detroit at practice Sunday, Pistons coach Monty Williams told reporters he could not comment because the trade was not finalized. The Detroit News captured video at that practice of Bagley and Livers bidding teammates farewell after learning of the deal.

Bagley, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft, averaged 10.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Pistons this season. Livers averaged 5.0 points and 2.1 rebounds for Detroit, which has lost 35 of its last 36 games and visits Washington on Monday.

Gallinari averaged 7.0 points and Muscala averaged 4.0 points for the Wizards this season. Washington is 7-31, tied with San Antonio for the second-worst record in the NBA this season ahead of only Detroit.

The move will give Detroit in excess of $60 million in salary cap space for this coming summer.

