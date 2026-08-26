Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber reaches 40 home runs for 4th consecutive season

SEATTLE — Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber hit his MLB-leading 40th home run Wednesday.

Schwarber drove a 98-mph fastball off Seattle starter Bryan Woo approximately 425 feet into right-center field, a three-run shot that gave the Phillies a 6-0 lead over the Mariners in the second inning.

Schwarber's homer tied a Phillies record for the most 40-plus homer seasons, matching former first baseman Ryan Howard. The 33-year-old Schwarber, who hit 56 homers last season, is also tied for the most 40-plus homer seasons among active players with Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees.

Schwarber's 227 homers with Philadelphia are the second-most in a player's first five seasons with a club. He trails only Babe Ruth, who had 235 homers with the New York Yankees. Schwarber, who spent six years with the Chicago Cubs, has 380 career homers.

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Matt Olson (Braves) and Yordan Alvarez (Astros) trail Schwarber in homers with 36 each.

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