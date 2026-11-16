Philip Rivers takes the reins as coach of the NC State program where he starred as QB

RALEIGH, N.C. — Philip Rivers walked to the podium for the first time at N.C. State's football coach, back to the place where he forged himself into a beloved figure in a record-setting playing career.

The emotions and excitement were bubbling so much he could barely contain it.

“Oh boy,” Rivers said with a big grin as he pulled out his notes.

N.C. State formally introduced the former Wolfpack and longtime NFL quarterback as its coach Monday afternoon, three days after the school's trustees approved his five-year contract to make the hiring official. That marked the transition for Rivers from retired NFL player and high school head coach in Alabama to first-time college coach.

The 44-year-old Rivers seemingly reveled in all of it, from enthusiastically talking about taking on the job to being choked up by emotion multiple times during the session.

“We all have many gifts, right?” Rivers said. “I do feel like God has given me the gift to serve and impact through this game. And I've got a lot still to give. And there ain't no better no place, or any place, that I'd really would want to give it besides right here at N.C. State.”

The news conference was a festive event, with numerous former Wolfpack players, school officials and donors in attendance. There were large video screens on either side of the stage, showing highlights and images before the start from Rivers' playing career from 2000-03 — when he became the Atlantic Coast Conference's all-time leading passer before a long NFL career.

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