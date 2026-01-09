PGA Tour drops Napa and Mississippi from schedule. Texas and North Carolina added to FedEx Cup Fall

The PGA Tour released its FedEx Cup Fall schedule of eight tournaments — one that moves from the Spring — but loses two events, including one in Mississippi that began the year before the modern tour began.

The fall will include new tournaments in Asheville, North Carolina, and Austin, Texas.

They replace the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi that had been played every year since 1968, and the Procore Championship in Napa, California, a tournament that dates to the start of the FedEx Cup era in 2007.

The title sponsorship in Mississippi was not renewed, and Sanderson Farms extended its support an additional year for 2025. The tournament began in 1968 as the Magnolia Classic and had gone through five title sponsorships over the years.

Procore signed up for a two-year deal in the summer of 2024, the lead event for the fall. This year at Silverado Resort had an unusually strong field as the U.S. Ryder Cup team was looking for somewhere to play to avoid having a month off. Scottie Scheffler won the Procore Championship against a field that included all but two players from the Ryder Cup team.

The Presidents Cup, which doesn't garner as much attention as the Ryder Cup, will be Sept. 24-27 at Medinah outside Chicago. The FedEx Cup Fall starts the week before at the Biltmore Championship Asheville in North Carolina.

The other new tournament, previously announced, is the Good Good Championship in Austin, Texas, which last held a PGA Tour-sanctioned event in 2023 with the Dell Match Play, the last of the World Golf Championships series.

There was some minor shifting in the schedule. The Bank of Utah Championship will be Oct. 1-4, a week before the PGA Tour goes to Japan. Utah was held the week after the Baycurrent Classic in Japan on the 2025 schedule

Also, the Mexico Open has moved from the end of the West Coast Swing in February to a new fall date, allowing the tour to create a two-week swing through Mexico with VidantaWorld Mexico Open in Vallarta on Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, followed by the World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos at the tip of Baja California.

Los Cabos is 350 miles away from Vallarta across the Gulf of California.

The tour will have a week off after Japan, and then finish by going to Bermuda, two weeks in Mexico, Texas and then finish again at the RSM Classic along the Georgia coast.

The 2026 season will feature 45 tournaments, four of them held opposite either majors or the signature events. The FedEx Cup Fall is for players trying to finish among the top 100 to secure full cards for the following year, or to earn two-year exemptions by winning.

