Pep Guardiola clarifies his remark about self harm made after Man City's latest bad result

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has moved to clarify a light-hearted remark he made about wanting to harm himself following his team’s match in the Champions League.

Guardiola emerged to speak to media after the 3-3 draw with Feyenoord on Tuesday — during which City conceded three goals after the 75th minute to squander the lead — with a cut on his nose as well as some scratches across the top of his head.

Asked about those marks, Guardiola said: “Yeah, my finger. Here,” as he performed a rapid downward motion along his nose. “My nail.”

Then he added with a smile: “I want to harm myself.”

On Wednesday, a post from Guardiola's account on social media platform X made reference to that remark, with the Spanish coach saying he had been "caught off guard" by the question and his "answer was in no way intended to make light of the very serious issue of self harm."

“I know that many people struggle with mental health issues every day,” continued the post by Guardiola, who recommended that anyone seeking help should contact Samaritans.

Guardiola is enduring the worst run of his managerial career, with City — the winner of the last four Premier League titles — having lost five straight games in all competitions for the first time before the implosion against Feyenoord.

No team in the Champions League had ever lost a three-goal lead as late as the 75th minute and failed to win the game, stats supplier Opta said.

It could get worse for City, which was humiliated in a 4-0 home loss to Tottenham on Saturday.

Next up is a trip to Liverpool, the Premier League leaders, on Sunday. A loss would leave City 11 points behind Liverpool after just 13 games and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan acknowledged it was a game the struggling champions cannot afford to lose.

“To stay in the title race, probably yes, because 11 points would be a huge gap,” Gundogan said. “Anfield is always tough, no matter the situation. We’ve struggled in recent years going there and we know Liverpool are a great team full of confidence right now.

“It’s going to be as tough as it is possible to be, but that sums up the situation right now. It seems we have to go through this season the toughest way possible."

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.