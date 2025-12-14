Patrick Mahomes injures left knee in Chiefs' dramatic loss to Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had to be helped to the locker room after hurting his left knee while trying to rally his team against the Los Angeles Chargers, when a loss would have eliminated them from playoff contention.

The Chiefs were trailing 16-13 with just under two minutes to go when Mahomes scrambled toward the Kansas City sideline, threw the ball away and was spun to the ground by Chargers defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand.

Mahomes immediately grabbed his left knee, which appeared to hyperextend as he was going to the ground. He was taken to the blue injury tent on the Kansas City sideline, then helped to the locker room with a towel over his head.

Gardner Minshew entered the game and was intercepted by Derwin James with 14 seconds remaining to lock up the Chiefs' loss.

