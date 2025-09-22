Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs beat the Giants 22-9 for their first win this season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Tyquan Thornton for a touchdown as part of a vintage performance of slinging the ball around like the version of himself that made Kansas City perennial championship contenders, and the Chiefs picked up their first win of the season by beating the New York Giants 22-9 on Sunday night.

Mahomes completed 22 of 37 passes for 224 yards. His on-the-run 33-yard throw to Thornton midway through the fourth quarter set up Kareem Hunt's 1-yard TD run that put the game away and sent many fans to the exits.

The Chiefs (1-2) avoided what would have been their first 0-3 start since 2011, two years before Andy Reid took over as coach and started an era that has included a trio of Super Bowl titles and two additional appearances — including trips the past three seasons.

The Giants fell to 0-3, with Russell Wilson throwing two interceptions and finishing 18 of 32 for 160 yards. Chants of "We want Dart!" followed Wilson's second pick, and while Jaxson Dart got in for a handful of snaps, all were handoffs. The first-round pick and prospective quarterback of the future has yet to attempt a pass in his rookie season.

Mahomes, who turned 30 this week, ran far less than the first two games, when he was Kansas City's leading rusher each time. Isiah Pacheco had that distinction at New York, recording 45 yards on 10 carries.

Giants rookie Cam Skattebo ran for a touchdown for a second consecutive game and finished with 121 yards from scrimmage. Skattebo shouldered the load in the backfield, sharing time with Devin Singletary after Tyrone Tracy injured his right shoulder late in the first quarter.

Thrown at seven times, Malik Nabers had just two catches for 13 yards, drawing Bronx cheers from restless fans. The Chiefs locked down Nabers a week after holding Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to nine receptions for 80 yards.

Injuries

Chiefs: Safety Bryan Cook injured his neck defending Nabers on a long pass attempt by Wilson early in the fourth quarter. ... Receiver Xavier Worthy (shoulder) missed a second consecutive game.

Giants: A groin injury to kicker Graham Gano was announced just before the game started. He did not take the field until the fourth quarter, when he made a 25-yard field goal. ... Left tackle Andrew Thomas played for the first time in 11 months since undergoing foot surgery. He was in for the first 26 offensive snaps before rookie Marcus Mbow replaced Thomas late in the first half. ... Nabers was shaken up on the play with Cook and was evaluated in the injury tent on the sideline before returning.

Up next

Chiefs: Host Baltimore next Sunday.

Giants: Host the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.