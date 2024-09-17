Panthers QB carousel keeps on spinning as 36-year-old Andy Dalton gets set to start vs. Raiders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — The Carolina Panthers had hoped that Bryce Young would put an end to their ever-churning quarterback carousel when they selected him No. 1 overall last year.

But two games into his second season, Young has been benched and the Panthers are back to another journeyman quarterback. The 36-year-old Andy Dalton will take over the offense on Sunday when the Panthers (0-2) visit the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity,” Dalton said with a big smile. “When I came here, I wasn’t sure if I was going to get another opportunity to start again. I’m really looking forward to it. I’m excited about what’s ahead. It’s a tough situation. I’ve been on both sides of it and it’s hard for everybody. But for me, I’m looking forward to it.”

This may be Dalton's wish, but it wasn't the Panthers'.

They wanted — in fact, needed — Young to succeed after giving up four draft picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore to move up eight spots in the draft to get him. But Young is 2-16 as an NFL starter with more interceptions than touchdowns and the fan base has grown irritable and apathetic following the constant losing.

No team has a worse record (31-70) than the Panthers since 2018.

It's no coincidence Carolina's struggles began shortly after shoulder and ankle injuries caught up with franchise quarterback Cam Newton in 2016. The Panthers made the playoffs in 2017, but lost in the first round.

They haven't been back since.

And the quarterback issue has been an issue ever since.

The Panthers have tried a number of options along the way, including several reclamation projects.

They signed free-agent Teddy Bridgewater and traded for former top draft picks Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield. Ten different quarterbacks have started for the Panthers since 2018, including Kyle Allen, Taylor Heinicke, Will Grier and P.J. Walker.

Dalton, now 36, started a game last year for Carolina as an injury replacement for Young.

The 14-year NFL veteran completed 34 of 58 pass attempts for 361 yards and two touchdowns, but the Panthers lost 37-27 at Seattle. Still, it was the best the offense looked all season.

Now Dalton gets another shot, this time in an offense under new head coach and play caller Dave Canales.

“I think the way we build things and the way we do things if you can get the ball out of your hands and make quick decisions and play with timing and accuracy and anticipation, all that kind of stuff," Dalton said. “There’s a lot of that in this offense.”

Canales said he benched the struggling Young because he felt Dalton "gives us the best chance to win" after Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Frankly, the bar isn't all that high.

The Panthers have been outscored 73-13 this season, including 53-3 in the first half of two games. Dalton is clearly viewed as a stopgap until the Panthers figure out what to do next at the quarterback position.

“After I watched the film, I had a thought in mind. We talked and I had to make the decision that was best for the team,″ Canales said. “I certainly take it personal. This is about building a culture, this is about building a football team that plays to a certain style, and that’s my main focus."

He added, “And above all, it’s to help the Panthers to win. So that’s what the decision was about."

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce didn’t know about the Panthers QB change on Monday until he was told by reporters.

“A veteran quarterback," Pierce said of Dalton. “We just had some meetings, but hmmm, I’ve got to go back to the drawing boards now.”

Dalton was all smiles on Monday.

“I think at this point in my career, I’m just thankful for an opportunity. I didn’t know if I was going to get it again. So, I’m fired up, I’m pumped to get a chance to do what I’ve done my whole career,” Dalton said. “I’ve been in this position before and I am able to have conversations and I think just the experience I’ve had in this league for a long time resonates with a lot of people, when I’m able to say certain things.”

AP Sports Writer Mark Anderson in Las Vegas contributed to this report.

