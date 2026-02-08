Palace ends 12-game winless run with victory at Brighton in Premier League. Liverpool hosts Man City

Crystal Palace ended a 12-game winless run in all competitions by beating rival Brighton 1-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ismaila Sarr scored the only goal of the match at the Amex Stadium to move Palace nine points clear of the relegation zone and leapfrog Brighton into 13th place.

“It was an unbelievable atmosphere and what a way to start my Palace career, a win in a derby,” said Palace's record signing Jorgen Strand Larsen, who joined from Wolves on deadline day. "It was really important to win as there has been a run without wins before I joined.

“This is the most intense game I have ever played so I’m tired now, but it is worth it."

Sarr's winner came after running through in the 61st minute and firing past goalkeeper Bart Verburggen. It was his second goal in as many games and his 10th of the season.

Palace’s last win in any competition was against Shelbourne in the Conference League on Dec. 11.

Liverpool hosted second-place Manchester City later Sunday.

