Padres lefty Blake Snell working on no-hitter against the Colorado Rockies through six innings

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Padres left-hander Blake Snell has not allowed a hit through six innings against the Colorado Rockies.

Snell, the big league ERA leader who is making a push for his second Cy Young Award, had thrown 89 pitches Tuesday night. He had struck out eight against the Rockies and walked three, pushing his major league-leading total to 95.

There was no score.

Snell began the game with a 14-9 record in 31 starts this season. He won the AL Cy Young Award with Tampa Bay in 2018. He was traded to San Diego before the 2021 season.

Joe Musgrove threw the Padres’ only no-hitter on April 9, 2021, in his second start with his hometown team.

