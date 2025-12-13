Packers running back Emanuel Wilson joins Josh Jacobs on injured report

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are unsure about the availability of either of their top two running backs for Sunday's game at Denver.

Green Bay added Emanuel Wilson to its injury report Saturday because of an illness and labeled him questionable. Josh Jacobs already had been listed as questionable Friday with a knee issue.

Jacobs didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday, though he did practice on a limited basis Friday.

Jacobs has rushed for 817 yards and 12 touchdowns on 206 carries this year after earning Pro Bowl honors last season. In the only game Jacobs has missed this year, Wilson started in his place and rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns as the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23-6.

The NFC North-leading Packers (9-3-1) will be seeking their fifth straight victory Sunday when they visit the Broncos (11-2). Denver has won 10 straight games to take over first place in the AFC West.

