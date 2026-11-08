Oregon storms back from 2-touchdown deficit to hammer No. 11 Ohio State 41-28

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dierre Hill Jr. rushed for two touchdowns, Dylan Raiola passed for 257 yards and Oregon rallied from an early two-touchdown deficit to hammer No. 11 Ohio State 41-28 on Saturday.

The Ducks (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten, No. 23 CFP) were down 14-0 late in the first quarter before scoring on four of their next five drives to take control of the game and deliver a stunning loss to the Buckeyes, who have dropped two straight games for the first time since 2011.

“A lot of credit to our players for really not flinching, not blinking when you’re down 14, and then just keep fighting. You know, in those moments, we said we’re going to let it hang and just go after it,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “I thought our guys got a hold of momentum and then really didn’t let it go or give it back until the very end of the game, where they kind of chipped their way down the field.”

It was sweet revenge for the Ducks and Lanning after the Buckeyes dashed their hopes of a CFP title and undefeated 2024 season with a 41-21 win in the Rose Bowl. Ohio State would go on to win their second CFP title.

Ohio State has likely seen its chances of making the College Football Playoff dashed after opening the season as the top-ranked team in The Associated Press Top 25.

It is also the first time since October 1992 that Ohio State (6-3, 4-2, No. 12 CFP) has lost back-to-back games to unranked opponents.

Many of the 103,551 mostly scarlet-clad fans that packed Ohio Stadium had departed by midway through the fourth quarter after the Ducks had scored 38 straight points.

“We didn’t expect any of this to happen. I thought the way that we came out was how we thought we would play in this game. And then once the momentum swung, we weren’t able to stop that and then swing it,” said coach Ryan Day, who has lost three regular-season games for the first time in his eight seasons leading the Buckeyes.

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who had seven catches for 133 yards and a touchdown, was screaming at coaches and teammates on the sideline at the start of the fourth quarter.

Luke Fahey completed 36 of 50 passes for 360 yards with a touchdown and interception in his second start after Julian Sayin was injured in the Oct. 17 win at Indiana.

Bo Jackson had 11 carries for 48 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Hill, who rushed for 75 yards on 13 carries, got the Ducks within 14-10 with 1:25 remaining in the second quarter on a 9-yard touchdown. The sophomore then extended Oregon's lead to 24-14 on the opening drive of the third quarter on a 48-yard run when he cut right and broke three tackles before reaching the end zone.

Raiola completed 25 of 40 passes and two second-half touchdowns to put it out reach. Dakorien Moore made a one-handed, 11-yard catch in the back left corner of the end zone while being covered by Ohio State's Dominick Kelly midway through the third quarter to make it 31-14.

Running back Brandon Smith then went 15 yards on a screen pass, marking the first time since 1988 Ohio State has allowed at least 30 points in consecutive losses.

Ohio State jumped to a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter as Jackson ran it in from 16 and 8 yards before Oregon stormed back.

The Buckeyes trailed 38-14 before adding a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Turning point

Gage Hurych's 33-yard field goal early in the second quarter got Oregon on the scoreboard before the Ducks scored twice in the last 1:25 to go up 17-14 at halftime.

Oregon seized momentum with a fake punt. On fourth-and-9, linebacker Teitum Tuioti took the snap and found fellow linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei open near the right sideline for a 30-yard gain to the Buckeyes’ 39. Hill scored his first touchdown six plays later.

“We punted a couple times at that point. We’d seen a look, we felt confident. It certainly created some momentum, and gave us a chance to kind of settle in and even out the score a little bit there, and then get into a rhythm,” Lanning said.

The Ducks quickly got the ball back when defensive back Devin Jackson picked off Fahey at the Oregon 41. After Moore's 3-yard TD catch in the back of the end zone was overturned because he didn't have control of the ball when he hit the ground, tight end Jamari Johnson punched it in with a 2-yard run on a direct snap on the last play of the half.

The takeaway

Oregon: The Ducks, who know a thing or two about reeling after losing their starting quarterback, have won two straight after dropping two of three following Dante Moore's season-ending concussion at Southern California.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes are in danger of dropping out of the Top 25 for the first time since 2011.

Up next

Oregon: Hosts Michigan next Saturday.

Ohio State: Hosts Northwestern next Saturday.

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