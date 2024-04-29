Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray's status in jeopardy for Game 5 vs. Lakers because of calf injury

DENVER — (AP) — Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray's playing status is in jeopardy for Game 5 of their playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night after he was listed as questionable with a left calf strain on the injury report.

Murray was nursing the calf during the fourth quarter of the Nuggets' 119-108 loss at Los Angeles on Saturday night that snapped Denver's 11-game winning streak against LeBron James and the Lakers.

He didn't leave the game but was listed as questionable on the team's injury report Sunday.

Murray has struggled with his jump shot during the defending NBA champions' first-round playoff series despite hitting the winning buzzer-beater in Game 2.

Murray has shot 38% from the field and 21% from beyond the arc in the playoff series against the Lakers after shooting 48.1% overall and 42.5% on 3-pointers during the regular season, which were both career bests.

Murray missed 23 games this season while dealing with hamstring, knee, ankle and shin ailments, including seven straight down the stretch.

The Lakers could be getting a little boost for their bench. They listed forward Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain) as questionable Sunday for the first time since the defensive stalwart got hurt more than two months ago.

The Nuggets, who are the No. 2 seed in the West, are one win away from advancing to a second-round matchup against the third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves, whose 122-116 win at Phoenix on Sunday night gave them the franchise's first sweep and first series win in two decades.

The Lakers are trying to make history and become the first NBA team to overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a best-of-7 playoff series.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.