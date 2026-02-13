Norwegian biathlete wins another Olympic bronze medal, 4 days after confessing his infidelity

ANTERSELVA, Italy — Strula Holm Laegreid of Norway won a bronze medal at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Friday in the men's sprint biathlon race — three days after making an unexpected confession during a post-race interview.

Laegreid also won bronze in the 20-kilometer individual race on Tuesday, but revealed in a live broadcast that he had been unfaithful to his girlfriend and hoped to win her back.

His tearful confession was criticized by some who said it took the focus away from teammate Johan-Olav Botn, who won the gold medal in that event.

"I deeply regret sharing this personal story on what was a day of celebration for Norwegian biathlon," Laegreid said in a statement issued by the Norwegian team on Wednesday.

Quentin Fillon Maillet of France won Friday's sprint race — his second gold of the Milan Cortina Games after the mixed relay — and Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen of Norway took silver.

