Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo wins record 10th Olympic gold in cross country skiing

TESERO, Italy — Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo has won a 10th gold medal in cross country skiing at the Milan Cortina Olympics, setting another Winter Games record.

The 29‑year‑old, racing with Einar Hedegart, won the men’s team sprint, for his fifth gold at the 2026 Games.

Klaebo broke the Winter Olympics record in Sunday’s 4 x 7.5-kilometer relay.

