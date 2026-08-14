No clear early front-runner in the Steelers backup QB derby as Rudolph, Howard and Allar all shine

PITTSBURGH — If only Mike McCarthy graded on production, then Drew Allar would be in for smooth sailing when the Pittsburgh Steelers sit down to dissect their preseason-opening win over Green Bay.

The rookie quarterback, however, is already well-versed in how his head coach's mind works. Yes, McCarthy was pleased after watching Allar throw for a pair of scores and run for another.

Yet the final product on a given play is only a piece of the puzzle. McCarthy is just as fixated on the process it takes to get there, which is why the 22-year-old Allar couldn't help but grin when asked about how his fundamentals are coming along, perhaps knowing the feedback he was going to receive in the aftermath.

“I’ll probably get a minus grade on some of my footwork,” Allar said. “It was kind of a crazy reverse out under center exchange. Other than that, I felt pretty good.”

Just as importantly, he looked pretty good while leading three long scoring drives. The third-round pick was accurate while completing 10 of 13 passes. He frequently made the right decision on where to go with the ball and showcased his athleticism while diving over for a 3-yard touchdown run.

Not bad for his first game action since last fall, when his final year at Penn State ended prematurely with a left ankle injury.

“I feel like the first rushing touchdown I had was the first hit I’ve had in, I don’t know how long, but since mid-October,” Allar said. “I feel like that kind of got the physical part out of the way. I feel like going against our defense every day in practice really helped me mentally prepare for the game.”

Allar wasn't the only student of McCarthy's "quarterback school" who aced their first test. Will Howard, playing for the first time since leading Ohio State to the College Football Playoff championship in early 2025, had no issues running the two-minute offense. He connected with tight end Robert Tonyan frequently and didn't panic during a fourth down call near midfield that required him to roll to his left, where he flipped the ball to wide receiver Ben Skowronek for a first down.

The result was great, sure. So was the jolt of confidence felt when Howard heard the play call.

“You’re, like, man, ‘Coach is throwing the ball on fourth-and-1, and he’s putting the ball in my hands,’” he said. “That feels great. I knew they were going to really trigger on that run. I think Aaron (Rodgers) had a little input on getting that play out there, and I appreciate him for that.”

Rodgers, watching from the sideline with a headset on, promised to crack some dad jokes to keep the mood light. The reality is he spent most of the night serving as an experienced resource for Allar, Howard, and Mason Rudolph, as no clear front-runner to win the quarterback derby to serve as Rodgers' backup emerged.

McCarthy appears to be in no hurry to make any sort of decision. Rudolph got the start and settled in after some shaky play by the first-team offensive line early. He consistently found rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard and did his best to keep plays alive to give the young playmakers around him time to get open.

“Not to be a broken record, I’ve been talking about it pretty much since the spring ... I really like the room,” McCarthy said. “I think it’s a really good quarterback room, and I thought they played that way tonight.”

The guys behind center weren't the only ones who stood out. Tonyan, who caught 11 touchdown passes from Rodgers when both were in Green Bay in 2020, finished with four receptions for 61 yards. Bernard caught four passes for 51 yards, and rookie Kaden Wetjen showed his elusiveness on a 74-yard catch-and-run and later pulled in a touchdown pass from Allar.

Sure, it was just an exhibition game, and both sides were more focused on getting through it healthy than on coming up with some elaborate game plan. The scheming will come later.

The preseason opener was mostly just a progress report. Plenty of work remains, but for a first-year coaching staff trying to lay a foundation and for three quarterbacks trying to prove their worth, it was a promising start.

“We have a lot to clean up, but the passing game ... I know the numbers were pretty good,” McCarthy said. “I liked the way our quarterbacks ran the offense, and that’s a big thing.”

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