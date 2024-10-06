No. 5 Georgia bounces back from loss at Alabama, makes it 8 in a row over Auburn 31-13

ATHENS, Ga. — (AP) — No. 5 Georgia bounced back from its first regular-season loss in almost four years — and got an added bonus after the game was over.

Trevor Etienne ran for two touchdowns, Carson Beck threw a pair of scoring passes and the Bulldogs wore down struggling Auburn for a 31-13 victory on a sweltering Saturday between the hedges.

About a half-hour after Georgia (4-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) made it eight straight wins in the Deep South's oldest rivalry, No. 1 Alabama — the team that dealt the Bulldogs a gut-wrenching 41-34 loss the previous week — was stunningly upset by Vanderbilt 40-35.

There were cheers throughout Sanford Stadium and the surrounding parking lots as Georgia fans celebrated an improbable result in Nashville that boosted their team's prospects in the league race.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was later that usual for his postgame news conference, finally turning up right after Vanderbilt had sealed its historic triumph.

“A lot of other people don't respect Vandy," Smart said. “But I respect Vandy, I respect coach (Clark) Lea, I respect his team, I respect his quarterback. Nothing shocks me about our league.”

The Bulldogs began the season ranked No. 1 and favored to win its third national championship in four years. That goal is still well within reach, though they didn't wrack up a lot of style points against the offensively challenged Tigers (2-4, 0-3).

“Welcome to the SEC," Smart said. "It’s hard every week. I have a feeling that it’s not gonna stop.”

Auburn has dropped six consecutive games against Power Four opponents, keeping the heat firmly on second-year coach Hugh Freeze.

“Obviously, a disappointing season,” Freeze said. “Another step that was not in the direction we hoped.”

With the temperature climbing into the mid-80s, Etienne scored on a 2-yard run to cap Georgia's opening possession.

He added a 1-yard scoring plunge late in the third quarter that led to conflicting calls. One official ruled him down, another said he crossed the goal line — if only by an inch or two. The TD call was upheld after a lengthy video review.

Etienne finished with 88 yards on 16 carries.

“The touchdowns are great, but it's about the hard yards,” Smart said. “He gets the tough yards.”

The Bulldogs put the game away with Beck's 3-yard touchdown strike to Dillon Bell early in the fourth quarter.

Georgia's fifth-year quarterback completed 23 of 29 passes for 240 yards, also connecting with Dominic Lovett on an 11-yard TD.

It was a satisfying recovery for Beck, who had three interceptions, lost a fumble and surrendered a safety with an intentional grounding penalty in the loss to Alabama.

After rallying from a 30-7 halftime deficit, Georgia’s final shot in Tuscaloosa ended with Beck throwing a pick in the end zone.

“He's a tough competitor, he's a winner,” Smart said. “I'll go to war with that guy anytime.”

Jarquez Hunter scored Auburn's lone touchdown, breaking a tackle near the line and sprinting 38 yards to the end zone to slice Georgia's lead to 14-10. But the Tigers didn't have nearly enough firepower to seriously challenge the Bulldogs.

“We're not playing winning football at critical times and moments,” Freeze moaned.

The takeaway

Auburn: The Tigers kept things competitive much of the game, but the lack of offense finally caught up with them. The defense ran out of steam after embattled quarterback Payton Thorne was thrown for a 1-yard loss on a fourth-and-1 at the Auburn 44 in what was essentially the visiting team's last gasp. Thorne passed for 200 yards and didn't have an interception, which was a step in the right direction. His numbers would have been even better if Malcom Simmons had not dropped a sure touchdown pass.

Georgia: After its 42-game winning streak in the regular season was snapped by Alabama, the Bulldogs were eager for an impressive showing. Their performance was solid but hardly dominant, again raising questions about whether this team is as strong as Kirby Smart's squads of the last three seasons. There's still plenty of room for improvement, with daunting road games upcoming against Texas and Ole Miss. The defense took a blow when lineman Christen Miller left the game with a left knee injury.

Up next

Auburn: The Tigers are off next week, returning to action Oct. 19 with another road game at No. 9 Missouri, a team that figures to plummet in the rankings after a 41-10 loss at No. 25 Texas A&M. “I'm glad it's an open week,” Freeze said. “We've got to as coaches figure out a way to coach ‘em harder."

Georgia: Hosts Mississippi State in an SEC game next Saturday.

