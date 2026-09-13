No. 4 Texas stuns No. 1 Ohio State 24-23 after erasing 20-point 4th-quarter deficit

AUSTIN, Texas — Arch Manning and No. 4 Texas stole a 24-23 victory from No. 1 Ohio State on Saturday night, rallying from a 20-point fourth-quarter deficit to win it on Hollywood Smothers' 1-yard touchdown run with 25 seconds left.

The Longhorns' 20-point comeback in the fourth quarter is the largest fourth-quarter rally to win against an AP No. 1 team, according to Sportradar.

The Buckeyes had appeared in complete control after a dominant three quarters and led 23-3.

But Texas (2-0) rallied behind Manning, whose touchdown pass to Ryan Wingo early in the fourth started the comeback. Smothers scored on a 1-yard run with 7:14 to play before Ohio State (1-1) drove for what could have been a clinching field goal.

Connor Hawkins, who had earlier made three field goals, missed from 45 yards, setting up Texas’ winning drive.

“When that happened, I knew it was our time,” Manning said. “I’m really proud of the way we responded. We could have let that thing go. It’s a testament to our coaches and our culture.”

The gritty win could also give Texas a claim at No. 1.

The victory is arguably the biggest regular-season win in six seasons for coach Steve Sarkisian, and certainly for Manning, who had struggled to live up to Heisman Trophy expectations early in his career.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our team with the heart, the desire and the fight,” Sarkisian said.

Manning’s legs and passing earned several first downs as the Longhorns steadily clawed back and beat the Buckeyes for the first time in three tries over the past three seasons. Manning finished with 196 yards passing and completed 11 of his final 15 passes.

“We just had to get something going, I always knew we were going to be in it in the end," Manning said. “I'm so glad we won.”

The Buckeyes lost a game they had controlled.

Julian Sayin passed for 278 yards and Jeremiah Smith caught eight passes for 164 yards and a touchdown. But the offense produced just a single field goal after halftime, and Sayin’s desperation pass on the final play was intercepted before Texas players rushed on the field to celebrate the comeback.

“I felt, you know, we had them on the ropes and didn’t finish,” Ohio State coach Jason Day said. "So we got to go back and figure out why that was.”

The matchup was the third time in three seasons the Longhorns and Buckeyes have played, including the playoffs in the 2024 season. They could meet again.

Ohio State's path to the postseason got a little harder with the loss as the Buckeyes' margin for error narrowed. Texas missed the postseason at 9-3 last year, including a loss to Ohio State.

“I told Ryan after the game, I hope to see you again,” Sarkisian said.

The takeaway

Ohio State: Smith was having the kind of game the Buckeyes' All-American had missed in his two previous matchups with the Longhorns. But key passes his way were covered or misfired late as the Longhorns contained him in the second half.

“I had a couple throws that should have been completions," Sayin said.

Texas: The Longhorns were nearly buried by early dropped passes, missed throws and turnovers in what looked like a primetime flop. Wingo's fourth-quarter touchdown catch made up for a wide open drop in a frustrating first half for the Longhorns.

Up next

Ohio State hosts Kent State on Sept. 19.

Texas hosts UTSA on Sept. 19.

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