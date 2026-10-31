No. 3 Georgia takes advantage of 4 turnovers by No. 17 Florida to beat Gators 27-8

ATLANTA — Chris Cole returned a fumble recovery 66 yards for a touchdown and No. 3 Georgia took advantage of four turnovers by No. 17 Florida to beat the Gators 27-8 on Saturday.

Tramell Jones Jr., Florida's second quarterback, fumbled when sacked by Quintavius Johnson late in the first half. Cole picked up the loose ball and scored on his second long fumble return of the season. Cole also scored on an 85-yard return in Georgia's 41-13 win over Oklahoma on Sept. 26.

Georgia (7-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) enjoyed a strong recovery from its last-second 27-24 loss to Auburn on Oct. 17. Florida (5-3, 3-3) was unable to deliver a second-straight win over a top 10 team following its 27-24 upset of No. 7 Texas.

Georgia outrushed Florida 217-48 in gaining its sixth consecutive win in the rivalry.

Aaron Philo struggled in his return as Florida's starting quarterback after missing the Texas game with a right shoulder injury. Philo was benched after throwing two interceptions, including one on an underhanded heave when pressured that was picked off by Ellis Robinson IV.

Philo's second interception was high but through the hands of Eric Singleton Jr. and picked off by Demello Jones.

Jones replaced Philo following the second interception.

Jones suffered his own turnover woes. After having his fumble returned for a touchdown with only 29 seconds remaining in the first half, he led a long third-quarter drive end when his pass from the Georgia 3 intended for Singleton was intercepted in the end zone by cornerback Braylon Conley.

Bo Walker and Nate Frazier had 1-yard scoring runs as Georgia took a 24-0 halftime lead.

Florida star running back Jadan Baugh, an Atlanta native who began the day leading the SEC with 13 rushing touchdowns, was held to 38 yards on 17 carries.

Georgia committed its first turnover early in the fourth quarter when Talyn Taylor fumbled following a short catch when hit by DJ Coleman. Myles Graham returned the fumble recovery 42 yards. Jones' 23-yard pass to Luke Harpring on a fourth-down play helped set up Jones' 2-yard scoring run to end Georgia's bid for a shutout. Baugh passed to Dallas Wilson for the 2-point conversion.

With the roof closed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the rivalry known as the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party became an indoor event.

The usual neutral site setting of Jacksonville, Florida, was not available due to renovations at EverBank Stadium. Next year's game is scheduled for Tampa Bay before the rivalry returns to Jacksonville. There was a 50-50 split of tickets in Atlanta, but Georgia appeared to have a slight advantage in the turnout with scattered red shirts in Florida fans' seating sections.

The takeaway

Florida: The turnovers and five penalties for 60 yards in the first half were far too many mistakes for the Gators to overcome when Baugh and the running game was ineffective. The loss leaves Florida in danger of falling out of the Top 25. The Gators were without wide receiver Vernell Brown III for the fourth consecutive game with a sprained right knee.

Georgia: Coach Kirby Smart set an aggressive tone on the Bulldogs' opening drive by keeping the offense on the field on a fourth-and-1 play from the Georgia 34. Frazier gained 3 yards but the drive ended with a missed 43-yard field goal by Peyton Woodring. Quarterback Gunner Stockton completed 13 of 23 passes for 101 yards. Stockton outrushed Florida in the first half. He ran for 40 yards while Florida was held to 39. Running back Chauncy Bowens (foot) and wide receiver Thomas Blackshear (collarbone) did not play.

Up Next

Florida plays host to Oklahoma on Saturday.

Georgia will face another Top 25 opponent when it visits No. 12 Mississippi, which beat Auburn 45-15, on Saturday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP's full college football coverage here

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.