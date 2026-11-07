No. 22 New Mexico wins in first game in AP poll in school history, beating Nevada 31-3

RENO, Nev. — Toa Fa’avae led two first-quarter touchdown drives, Brett Karhu forced a fumble on a sack to set up a score and No. 22 New Mexico won in the first game in the AP poll in school history, beating Nevada 31-3 on Friday night.

Fa’avae was 14 of 20 for 150 yards and a touchdown and ran for 34 yards on eight carries for the Lobos (8-1, 5-0 Mountain West). Scottre Humphrey had 17 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

New Mexico held Nevada (3-6, 2-3) to minus-9 yards rushing, forcing 10 punts. Nevada’s average starting field position was its 21.

Humphrey capped New Mexico's opening drive with a 2-yard run and followed Darren Agu's third-quarter fumble recovery at the 5 with a 1-yard scoring run. Kiefer Sibley had a 31-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Fa’avae threw a 25-yard TD pass to tight end Cade Keith early in the fourth quarter. Nick Romero finished the scoring with a 37-yard field goal.

AJ Bianco completed 14 of 31 passes for 106 yards for Nevada. He lost the fumble on Karhu's sack.

Nevada scored on Jacob Fernandez's 32-yard field goal in the final minute of the first half.

The takeaway

With three regular-season games remaining, New Mexico inches closer to a potential playoff berth, but has an uphill battle down the stretch as a G6 team competing with the likes of No. 20 Boise State.

Up next

New Mexico: Hosts UNLV on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Nevada: At Northern Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 14.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP's full college football coverage here

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.