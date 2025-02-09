No. 2 South Carolina's 57-game run in regular-season SEC games ends in 66-62 loss to No. 4 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Madison Booker had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Rori Harmon hit two critical free throws in the final seconds as No. 4 Texas beat No. 2 South Carolina 66-62 Sunday, ending the Gamecocks' 57-game Southeastern Conference regular-season winning streak dating to 2021.

Harmon converted a pair of free throws with 10.8 seconds left to extend Texas' two-point lead to the final four-point margin.

A 3-point try by South Carolina's Sania Feagin missed the mark with nine seconds left and Harmon grabbed the rebound to seal the Longhorns' eight consecutive win and 20th straight at home dating to Jan. 2024.

Backup center Kyla Oldacre scored eight of her 13 points in the fourth quarter for Texas (24-2, 10-1 SEC).

MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 13 points for South Carolina (22-2, 10-1), which had its 17-game win streak this season halted. Joyce Edwards and Chloe Kitts each scored nine points.

While Oldacre had a strong second half, starting center Taylor Jones had 11 points and six rebounds in the first half.

Takeaways

South Carolina: The Gamecocks shot 36.8% from the field, their third-lowest mark this season.

Texas: Coach Vic Schaefer is 4-14 against South Carolina's Dawn Staley. The first 16 games were when Schaefer coached Mississippi State from 2012-2020.

Key moment

The 6-foot-6 Oldacre made consecutive layups to give the Longhorns a 64-59 lead with 2:21 left.

Key stat

Texas outscored South Carolina 40-26 in the paint and 19-12 in second-chance points.

Up next

Both teams play again Thursday. South Carolina hosts Florida and Texas is at Kentucky.

