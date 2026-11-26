TUCSON, Ariz. — Noah Fifita has the arm to fit balls into incredibly tight spaces, mobility to turn negative plays into positive ones, intelligence to understand nearly every situation on a football field.

He's ultracompetitive, a proven winner, his name prominent throughout Arizona's record book. He's a leader on and off the field, with his voice and his actions. He's unflinchingly loyal, generous, intertwined with the Tucson community.

In other words, Noah Fifita is everything you'd would want in a quarterback — and a person.

“I don't know if I'll be around another like him,” Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege said. “He's the greatest human being I've ever been around.”

Fifita will pen the penultimate chapter of his college career Saturday against Arizona State in the 100th playing of the Territorial Cup rivalry. He and the 16th-ranked Wildcats (No. 16 CFP) still have a yet-to-be-determined bowl game to play, but his home finale will be the big send-off in one of the greatest careers in Arizona football history.

Fifita arrived in Tucson as an undersized three-star quarterback out of Servite High School in Anaheim, California. He has had an oversized impact at Arizona since taking over as starter for the injured Jayden de Laura in 2023.

The 5-foot-10 quarterback played so well he kept the starting job when de Laura returned, throwing for 2,869 yards and 25 touchdowns with six interceptions while setting a school record by completing 72.4% of his passes.

The records kept coming.

Fifita set the school single-season record with 2,958 yards passing in 2024 and broke the school record for TD passes in a season with 29 in 2025. He was the Big 12 first-team quarterback last season, the first at Arizona since 1975, and the second quarterback in program history to lead the team to two nine-win seasons.

Fifita set the Arizona career record for touchdown passes (99) last season and became Arizona's all-time passing leader this season, at 12,656 yards and counting. He is second nationally this season with 3,473 yards passing, fourth in completion percentage at 71.4% and is tied for fifth with 26 TD passes.

“In terms of how he’s viewed going forward, I think he’s viewed as the best quarterback to ever play at the University of Arizona,” Arizona head coach Brent Brennan said. “I think about what he has meant to this university. He also might be the best human being to ever play football at the University of Arizona.”

The human part sets Fifita apart.

In a transfer portal era of players hopscotching from team to team, Fifita opted to remain loyal. He started at Arizona and vowed to finish there, opening the season as one of five senior quarterbacks in the Bowl Subdivision to play their entire careers at the same school.

Fifita potentially cost himself millions of NIL dollars by staying in Tucson but wanted to be there for his teammates until the end, solidifying his legacy while getting a chance to play with his brother Dash, a freshman linebacker, for the first time in their lives.

“They’ve been loyal to me, they’ve trusted me, so I’ve been loyal to them,” Fifita said. “You want to prove them right and to the players in the locker room.”

Fifita is as generous as he his loyal.

When Arizona wins a game, Fifita does not talk to the media so his teammates can shine. When the Wildcats lose, Fifita is front and center answering questions, often taking the blame himself.

Fifita also has stitched himself in the fabric of the Tucson community. He coaches flag football and runs a football camp. He hosts monthly community events and has barbeques at his house for teammates, often with Hawaiian specialties.

Fifita showed up at the birthday party for Doege's daughter unannounced, presents in hand. He did something similar for defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, appearing at a restaurant with balloons and flowers for his daughter's birthday.

Fifita's contributions on and off the field made him a finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, awarded to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

“When you have a kid I think who has the foresight like Noah to say, ‘Man, I could be remembered here forever; like, they may build a statue of me one day; like, I will be remembered,’” Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said. “I think he’s just a special human to be able to process, one, wanting to stay loyal to something in this era.”

The Fifita era in Arizona is about to end. It will have a lasting impact on everyone he touched along the way.

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