LAWRENCE, Kan. — Bear Bachmeier threw for 173 yards, ran for a pair of touchdowns and connected with Jojo Phillips in the back of the end zone in the third overtime, helping No. 12 BYU beat Kansas 31-29 on Saturday to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.

LJ Martin added 127 yards rushing with a touchdown in the second overtime for the Cougars (9-2, 6-2 Big 12, No. 10 CFP), who were able to narrowly avoid a catastrophic loss by beating the Jayhawks (4-7, 2-7) for the first time in four attempts.

Isaiah Marshall had 186 yards passing and two touchdowns along with 90 yards rushing and another score for Kansas. But the young quarterback was unable to find anyone in the end zone in the third OT, giving the Cougars a chance to finally avenge their 2024 loss in Provo, Utah.

In that one, the Jayhawks spoiled then-No. 7 BYU's perfect season.

In another back-and-forth affair Saturday, the Cougars took a 16-6 lead to the fourth quarter, but the Jayhawks rallied with 10 straight points. That included the tying 24-yard touchdown pass from Marshall to Cam Pickett on fourth down with 4 minutes to go.

BYU had a chance to win the game in regulation, but Matthias Dunn badly missed a 37-yard field goal as time expired.

The Jayhawks struck first in overtime, when Marshall took off on third-and-12 for a first down to keep their possession alive, then hit the end zone from 10 yards out. But the Cougars answered with Bachmeier plunging in from a yard out for the matching score.

Now with the ball in the second OT, BYU needed four plays to reach the end zone again. But going for the 2-point try, Bachmeier found all of his receivers blanketed, and his throw to the back of the end zone fell incomplete to give Kansas a chance.

Marshall hit Nazhae Cox on fourth down to make it 29-all, but the Jayhawks also were unable to convert the 2-point attempt.

The Cougars probably knew they'd be in for a tussle the way the Jayhawks played in a 37-14 rout of West Virginia last week.

Kansas bottled up Bachmeier much of the game, limiting the dual-threat sensation to 68 yards of total offense in the first half. They plugged running lanes for Martin, last year's leading rusher in the Big 12. And they forced Bachmeier to fumble the ball away before halftime, leading to a short field goal that gave the Jayhawks a 6-3 lead at the break.

The field-goal fest continued in the third quarter as BYU capitalized on Marshall's first pick to tack on a pair and take a 9-6 lead.

It was after Marshall's second interception that the Cougars finally reached the end zone. The Jayhawks forced a fourth down near midfield, but Bachmeier was able to convert it by scrambling long enough to find Phillips for a first down. Three plays later, the 230-pound quarterback rumbled into the end zone to give BYU a 16-6 lead.

Kansas showed no quit, though, rallying to tie the game late in the fourth quarter.

Martin Connington knocked through his third field goal. Then, after the Jayhawks forced another fumble midway through the fourth quarter, Marshall found Pickett from 24 yards out on fourth down to tie the game — and ultimately force overtime.

Up next

BYU finishes its regular season at home against Cincinnati next Saturday.

Kansas wraps up its season at Oklahoma State next Saturday night.

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