No. 10 Iowa State takes down No. 1 Purdue, 81-58

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Milan Momcilovic scored 20 points and Iowa State sank 11 3-pointers to propel No. 10 Iowa State to a dominant 81-58 win over No. 1 Purdue on Saturday.

Momcilovic, Killyan Toure and Joshua Jefferson all hit three 3-pointers. Toure scored 13, Blake Buchanan 12, and Jefferson 11 for the Cyclones (9-0). Iowa State shot 59% in the second half.

Leading 35-31 at halftime, the Cyclones used an 11-0 run to take a 48-33 lead with 17:17 left. Tamin Lipsey, Momcilovic and Toure sank three consecutive 3-pointers to finish the spurt.

Iowa State kept building on its lead from there, leading by as many as 27 points. The Cyclones shot 54% while the Boilermakers (8-1) hit 41%. Purdue had 15 turnovers, three more than the Cyclones.

Purdue was 4 of 18 on 3-pointers. The Boilermakers didn't help themselves at the free-throw line either, hitting just 6 of 14.

Braden Smith led Purdue with 11 points and Oscar Cluff and Daniel Jacobsen each scored 10.

The Cyclones shot 48% while holding the Boilermakers to 37% in the opening half. Purdue’s top two scorers both struggled in the first half as Fletcher Loyer made 1 of 5 and Trey Kaufman-Renn 1 of 8. Kaufman-Renn missed his first six shots, finally scoring with 1:21 left in the half.

Jacobsen was 4 of 6 from the field, but went to the bench with two fouls with 4:22 remaining before halftime.

The loss snapped a string of 36 consecutive non-conference home victories for Purdue.

Up next

Iowa State: Hosts Iowa on Thursday night.

Purdue: Hosts Minnesota on Wednesday night.

