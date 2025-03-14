No. 1 Duke rules out Cooper Flagg and Maliq Brown with injuries for ACC semifinal vs. UNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Top-ranked Duke has ruled out Cooper Flagg and Maliq Brown for Friday night's game against rival North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament because of injuries.

The team announced the status for each player a little less than two hours before tipoff of their semifinal matchup with the rival Tar Heels. Both players were hurt in Thursday's quarterfinal against Georgia Tech, with Flagg spraining his left ankle and Brown re-injuring a dislocated left shoulder.

Neither player was expected to play, both due to the nature of the injuries and the start of March Madness looming next week with Duke as a Final Four favorite.

Flagg — the 6-foot-9 freshman star named Tuesday as the ACC player and newcomer of the year by The Associated Press — walked with no boot and no major limp when he arrived at Spectrum Center before the game. He kept his hands in his pockets as he walked with his every step being documented by TV cameras and photographers, a nod to his status as a potential No. 1 overall NBA draft pick whenever he decides to go pro.

Brown arrived with his left arm in a sling after being taken to a hospital for evaluation Thursday.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer had said Thursday it would be “a real long shot” for Flagg to be ready to play. He also alluded to the upcoming NCAA Tournament in managing Flagg's health, saying “it's not worth it” in terms of letting Flagg try to play Friday if he was hobbled.

“I would have to be really convinced that we should even consider seeing if he can go (Friday)," Scheyer said. “He may not be able to go anyway. He probably won't be able to go anyway.”

Scheyer had said it was too early to know for sure on the long-term prognosis for Brown, a junior forward.

“Obviously he's going to miss time, no matter what,” Scheyer said.

Both injuries have the potential to be huge blows to the Blue Devils on the eve of the NCAAs.

First there's Flagg, whose versatility allows him to impact the game from anywhere on the floor as a scorer (18.9), rebounder (7.5), playmaker (4.1 assists) and defender (1.3 blocks and 1.5 steals).

Then there’s Brown, a 6-9 forward whose value goes far beyond his modest stats (2.6 points, 3.9 rebounds). He’s a versatile defender who can move his feet to handle switching screens, defend multiple positions and use his length to create deflections.

He showed that value in last weekend's win at UNC, when he returned from a nearly three-week absence due to the previous dislocated left shoulder.

Flagg and Brown have helped Duke stand as the nation's only team ranked in the top five nationally in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency metrics for offense (128.7 points per 100 possessions) and defense (89.9) entering Friday night.

