No. 1 Auburn overcomes a rough offensive performance to beat Arkansas 67-60

AUBURN, Ala. — (AP) — Johni Broome had 16 points and 13 rebounds and No. 1 Auburn overcame a rough offensive performance to beat Arkansas 67-60 on Wednesday night.

After winning at Alabama on Saturday in a game between the top teams in the poll, Auburn (24-2, 12-1 Southeastern Conference) avoided its second straight home loss.

Chad Baker-Mazara added 15 points for the Tigers, and Chaney Johnson had 14.

Adou Thiero led Arkansas (15-11, 4-9) with 16. Johnell Davis had 14.

The teams combined to hit seven of 43 3-point attempts.

Takeaways

Arkansas: The Razorbacks showed some early signs of life on offense, but they couldn’t maintain their hot start from the field. John Calipari’s team has struggled with scoring consistently in SEC play, and that continued Wednesday night.

Auburn: This was not a clean game from Auburn, which had an uncharacteristically off performance in 3-point shooting, ball security and rim defense. While the Tigers tightened up later, Bruce Pearl’s team has played much more complete games at home this season.

Key moment

After Arkansas took a one-point lead with 3:06 to play, Auburn went on a 6-0 run and held on for the victory.

Key stat

With its jumpers not falling as much as usual, Auburn needed 16 second-chance points off of 13 offensive rebounds. Arkansas had four offensive rebounds and three second-chance points.

Up next

On Saturday, Arkansas returns home to face No. 15 Missouri, and Auburn hosts Georgia.

