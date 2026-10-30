Nikita Kucherov tells Lightning he won't re-sign and asks for a trade, AP source says

Reigning NHL MVP Nikita Kucherov informed the Tampa Bay Lightning he is not re-signing with the team and has asked for a trade, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the talks are considered private.

A message sent to the Lightning seeking comment on the stunning development was not immediately returned. Sportsnet was first to report the news.

Kucherov is set to be an unrestricted free agent after this season, the last of an eight-year, $76 million contract signed in 2018 before he helped Tampa Bay win the Stanley Cup twice, led the NHL in scoring three times and was voted the recipient of the Hart Trophy in 2018-19 and 2025-26.

“Nikita is a historically great player,” general manager Julien BriseBois said at his training camp-opening news conference last month. “He’s not just one of the best players in the world right now — maybe the best player in the world right now. He is one of the best players ever."

Kucherov's 1,139 points in 891 regular-season games since debuting in 2013 are third most among all players over that time behind only Edmonton's Connor McDavid and Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon. His 177 in the playoffs are the most during that span.

The 33-year-old Russian winger became the franchise's career points leader last weekend, passing former captain Steven Stamkos. Kucherov has four goals and 11 assists for 15 points through 12 games, second on the team behind Brandon Hagel.

BriseBois told reporters in mid-September that the goal was to get Kucherov signed to a new deal that keeps him around for years to come as part of a perennial contender. BriseBois said he and agent Dan Milstein would keep the lines of communication open to that end.

“I have every reason to believe that he’s going to remain an elite player well into his 30s,” BriseBois said at the time. “That’s been the mindset throughout these contract negotiations. Both parties, I know, would have preferred to have a deal today to be able to put that behind us. We haven’t been able to do that.”

Kucherov's anticipated departure makes him the latest high-profile star to ask for a trade in recent months, after Brady Tkachuk went from Ottawa to Florida, Connor Hellebuyck from Winnipeg to New Jersey and Dylan Larkin remains in limbo with Detroit. The others had more time left on their current contracts than Kucherov, whose uncertainty threatens to upend what has been one of the most successful runs in the league since the salary cap era began in 2005.

The Lightning have made the playoffs 12 times in 13 seasons and reached the final four times with Kucherov and Victor Hedman at the center of their core, with Stamkos, goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, center Brayden Point and others cycling in and out. They have also been knocked out in the first round each of the past four years.

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