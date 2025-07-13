NFLPA denies tension in its camp, says executive director Lloyd Howell wasn't asked to resign

The NFLPA’s executive committee sent a memo to players on Sunday, denying that executive director Lloyd Howell was asked to step down.

Howell has come under scrutiny since ESPN reported he has maintained a part-time consulting job with the Carlyle Group, a private equity firm that holds league approval to seek minority ownership in NFL franchises.

That followed the revelation that the NFL Players Association and the league had a confidentiality agreement to keep quiet an arbitrator’s ruling about possible collusion by owners over quarterback salaries.

In January, arbitrator Christopher Droney ruled there wasn’t sufficient evidence of collusion by owners in contract negotiations with quarterbacks after the Cleveland Browns gave QB Deshaun Watson a record $230 million fully guaranteed contract. But Droney did conclude that “by a clear preponderance of the evidence,” Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league’s general counsel encouraged owners to restrict players’ guaranteed money in their contracts.

The union plans to appeal the ruling, a person with knowledge of that decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The letter sent to players on Sunday and obtained by the AP said: “As members of the NFLPA Executive Committee, we categorically reject false reports insinuating doubts within this committee or suggestions that we have asked our Executive Director to step down. We further reject attempts to mischaracterize the committee’s views or divide our membership. We have established a deliberate process to carefully assess the issues that have been raised and will not engage in a rush to judgment.

"We believe in and remain committed to working with our Executive Director and other members of NFLPA staff and player leadership who have a shared mission to advance the best interests of players. As we approach the 2025 season, we look forward to continuing our important work together and ensuring the strength and unity of our association.”

