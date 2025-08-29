The NFL season begins in less than a week. Here's a look at intriguing storylines and how to watch

The NFL regular season opens on Thursday night when the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys.

It's the beginning of a 272-game slate — 17 contests for all 32 teams — including seven games that will be played in international venues. All of it leads to the playoffs and Super Bowl 60 on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, California.

When does the NFL season start?

The Eagles and Cowboys play on Thursday before the first international game of the season on Friday between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

After that, a full slate of games is set for Sunday, Sept. 7.

Among the intriguing matchups: Pittsburgh's 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers takes the field for the Steelers against the New York Jets while the Baltimore Ravens travel to face the Buffalo Bills in an elite quarterback matchup between two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and reigning MVP Josh Allen.

To finish off the first week, the Minnesota Vikings travel to face the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football.”

Some important games on the schedule

Sept. 14: The Eagles travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 2 in a rematch of Super Bowl 59, which the Eagles won 40-22.

Sept. 28: Two-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons will make his return to Dallas when the Green Bay Packers travel to face the Cowboys on Sunday night. Parsons was traded to the Packers after a lengthy contract dispute with the Cowboys, which dominated preseason headlines.

Nov. 27: The Thanksgiving tripleheader is stacked with good games. The Packers face the Detroit Lions, the Chiefs play the Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bengals face the Ravens.

International games: On top of the Chiefs-Chargers matchup in Brazil, there will be six games played in Europe throughout the schedule. The first is when the Minnesota Vikings face the Steelers on Sept. 28 in Dublin.

Chiefs, Eagles remain elite contenders

There are a bunch of familiar teams at the top of the BetMGM Sportsbook Super Bowl odds, with the defending champion Eagles at 7-1 odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February. The Ravens and Bills are also at 7-1 odds.

After that, the Chiefs (8-1), Lions (10-1) and Packers (13-1) round out the top six. Kansas City is the three-time defending AFC champion and has won three Super Bowls since 2020.

As for the longest shots: The Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints start the season at 300-1 odds.

How to watch

The most popular sport in the United States is also among the most confusing to watch, thanks to a myriad of streaming services and exclusive online broadcasts.

For those who still have a cable subscription, most games played by the local team can be viewed on local affiliates. Many national games will also be available, but that’s not always the case.

One of the best ways to stream the NFL this season is by subscribing to YouTubeTV and paying for the NFL Sunday Ticket service, though it's fairly pricey at $276 for new subscribers and more for returners. Here are some other options for those who don't have cable.

