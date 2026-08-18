Najee Harris could be ready to help the Giants' running game 'just in time'

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Coming off a torn Achilles tendon, Najee Harris had to wait until the middle of NFL training camps in August to sign a contract.

Now that he has joined the New York Giants, the veteran running back does not anticipate making them wait for him to contribute. Fresh off signing with them following a workout Monday, Harris has his confidence back and is eager to play sooner than later.

“How long’s it going to take? I don’t know, but I’m going to be good,” Harris said Tuesday after doing limited individual work in practice. “It’s not going to take a long time. It doesn’t take a long time for me to get in shape. I take that seriously. I’m committed to that, so I’m not really too worried about that at all.”

Coach John Harbaugh estimated it would take 2-3 weeks for Harris to be game ready. New York's season opener against Dallas on Sept. 13 is 3 1/2 weeks away.

"Just in time, probably," Harbaugh said. “He’s an experienced back. Anybody that’s watched him play knows what type of a back he is. He’s a downhill runner, a physical runner."

How substantial Harris' role might be is anyone's guess as the 28-year-old joins a backfield that includes prospective starters Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy and another runner with more than 100 games of experience in the league, Devin Singletary. Skattebo only recently became fully healthy again after breaking his right fibula and dislocating his right ankle in October.

Harris also went through a long rehabilitation process after tearing his left Achilles tendon on a noncontact play with the Los Angeles Chargers against Denver on Sept. 21.

"I’m proud of the work that I did," Harris said. "It’s been a process, but I learned a lot about myself: Just trying to get back, get the strength back and push off of it. It went really well."

Before the injury cut his season short at three games, Harris was a full-time feature back with the Pittsburgh Steelers and eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing four years in a row from 2021-24. Even with that resume, he feels he has a lot to prove.

“Everything that I did in the past is in the past, and really everything I do now is really what matters,” Harris said. "I know there’s going to be a lot of questions of how I’ll come back looking, and I’m ready to answer all those.”

The Giants with Harbaugh in charge are expected to rely heavily on the running game. Harris at 6-foot-1 and over 240 pounds gives them another battering ram, and he said he likes the opportunity in front of him, even at a crowded position.

“The style of play that they’re heading towards is the style of play that aligns with me,” Harris said. "I’m willing to just put my foot in there and help out any way I can.”

Forcing his way into carries means there may be fewer for Skattebo and Tracy. Harbaugh said he's excited for the possibilities with Harris but hasn't addressed the situation with the other backs.

“Everybody understands,” Harbaugh said. "Football’s competitive, the NFL’s competitive and we’re building the strongest team we can and he’s a really good football player.”

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