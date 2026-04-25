New Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza ready to prove he was worthy of No. 1 draft pick

HENDERSON, Nev. — Fernando Mendoza sounded Friday like he was ready to get down to business and prove he was worthy of being the top pick in the NFL draft.

But the Heisman Trophy winner had been working on making a strong impression long before he arrived in Las Vegas to be formally introduced by the Raiders.

He worked with former quarterback Brian Griese — both attended the same Miami high school — on what his role in the West Coast offense could look like, giving him a head start in preparing for a similar system used by new Raiders coach Klint Kubiak.

“I needed some guidance on how to become the best NFL quarterback,” Mendoza said. “Not just for a pro day or the combine, for September, October, December. With that, we went over some general under-center concepts and installed basic bread-and-butter concepts that any team would have.”

That dedication and mental approach to the game, as well as Mendoza's physical traits, sold management on the idea that he was the quarterback the franchise has long searched for in hopes of returning to the days when the Raiders were regular contenders.

General manager John Spytek marveled at Mendoza's ability to recall plays from even early in the season at Indiana. Spytek didn't have to hit the play button while they watched video before Mendoza not only recognized the play, but explained it in detail. Mendoza also acknowledged those plays that didn't go well and what he might have done differently.

“There was an honesty and a self-awareness to it,” Spytek said. “I’ve been a part of a few other quarterback interviews like that before, but not very many.”

Much has been made of how quickly Mendoza can transition from a college system in which he was in the shotgun nearly every down to an offense in which he will be under center the vast majority of snaps.

“His skill-set fits with any offense in professional football,” Kubiak said. "The No. 1 thing that I love about Fernando is his leadership, the way that he relates to his teammates and his ability to win. We’re looking for a competitor to be our quarterback, and he went 16-0 last year with a heck of a team, and he led that group.”

Mendoza's focus in Las Vegas will be to learn from veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, whom the Raiders signed earlier this month, and to begin to live up to the expectations of being the first-overall pick. Kubiak and Spytek have talked about how they don't want to throw a rookie right into the starting lineup, but also said the best player will get the job.

Mendoza also has another mission. He is launching the Mendoza Family Fund, contributing $500,000 out of his pocket, to try to find a cure for multiple sclerosis. His mother, Elsa, uses a wheelchair because of MS, but made the cross-country trip with her family to Las Vegas for Mendoza's first full day with the Raiders.

“I believe one of my pillars and my identities is giving back and helping fight MS, giving to the community,” Mendoza said. "So that was a huge part of my identity, and it’s something that our family really wanted to do.”

He credited his mother with helping revive his football career.

Mendoza was mostly overlooked coming out of high school and spent three years at California, redshirting in 2022 and then starting most of the following two seasons. After earning a bachelor's degree in just more than three years, he transferred to Indiana and put together his breakout season as he led the Hoosiers to the national championship.

“My mom always saw more in me than I saw myself at that time, and she essentially pushed me to take a swing at trying to become a great NFL player,” Mendoza said. "That first step was transferring and challenging myself by being in an uncomfortable environment. When you’re uncomfortable, you’re able to grow.

“She said, ‘Hey, if you step to the plate, if you swing and you miss, at least in 20 years you knew you did everything possible to try to accomplish your dream.’ And I stepped to the plate, and luckily enough, I was able to hit a home run last year.”

The Raiders hope there are plenty of long balls left.

Kubiak raved about watching Mendoza at his Indiana pro day on April 1 as he directed his receivers on which routes to run and then delivered on-target passes.

“Then took him upstairs and talked football with him and just listened to him communicate the game and how quickly he picked things up,” Kubiak said. “We already liked how he played the game on film, but seeing him in person was really helpful, and it allowed us to watch film on a lot of other guys. We knew we had the guy.”

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