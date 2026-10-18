Nellis Air Force Base: Service member dies after incident at a UT San Antonio game

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A service member was injured and later died after an incident at the University of Texas at San Antonio football game on Saturday.

Nellis Air Force Base Public Affairs issued a statement saying that the service member — assigned to the 6th Combat Training Squadron, Detachment 2 — was injured at the stadium and died at a local hospital.

UTSA was playing Navy at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The incident is under investigation.

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