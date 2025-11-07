NCAA revokes eligibility of 6 more college basketball players as it continues sports betting probe

The NCAA revoked the eligibility of six men's college basketball players for sports betting on Friday in three separate cases at New Orleans, Mississippi Valley and Arizona State.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions released findings from an enforcement investigation that concluded that players Cedquavious Hunter, Dyquavian Short, Jamond Vincent, Donovan Sanders, Alvin Stredic and Chatton “BJ” Freeman manipulated their performances to ensure certain prop bets were done or provided information that enabled others to do so during the 2024-25 regular season.

In September, the NCAA also banned three college basketball players for betting on their own games at Fresno State and San Jose State.

The NCAA said last month that it had been investigating at least 30 former players for gambling issues.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.