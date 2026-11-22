The NCAA is no longer requiring head coaches to shake hands before games in the women's basketball tournament.

The change was listed in a memo, which was obtained by The Associated Press, that was sent Friday by the NCAA Division I women's basketball committee to administrators of all schools. The old policy in the NCAA operations manual said the two coaches were directed to meet at midcourt and shake hands after both lineups are announced.

The committee still "encourages" coaches to shake hands before team introductions, but it's no longer mandated that they do. The issue came to the forefront at the Final Four last season when UConn coach Geno Auriemma had a heated exchange with South Carolina coach Dawn Staley at the end of the game after the Gamecocks beat the Huskies.

Auriemma said in the postgame press conference that he was unhappy having to wait several minutes before the game to shake Staley's hand. Auriemma later apologized to South Carolina and Staley for his actions.

The memo also stated that game clocks must show tenths of a second on shot clocks starting for all rounds with this season's tournament that expanded to 76 teams if the host arena is able to do it. It will be mandatory for all host schools to be able to do that for the 2028 NCAA Tournament. It's already done in the regionals and Final Four.

The top 16 seeds in the tournament host the first two rounds before the Sweet 16, which will be hosted by Philadelphia and Las Vegas this year.

The Final Four will be held in Columbus, Ohio, this year.

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