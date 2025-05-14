Celtic fans holding out hope for Game 5 miracle after Tatum Achilles injury

BOSTON — “Only on the brink of death can you feel most alive,” read a sign held by a fan outside TD Garden Wednesday night.

Ahead of a “win or go home” Game 5 against the New York Knicks, Celtics fans are feeling cautiously optimistic.

Fans felt the green team could steal this game.

As for the rest of the series? Well that was a different story.

Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals tips off at 7 p.m.

The Knicks lead the series 3-1.

