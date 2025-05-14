Boston Celtics

Celtic fans holding out hope for Game 5 miracle after Tatum Achilles injury

By Daniel Coates, Boston 25 News and Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
By Daniel Coates, Boston 25 News and Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — “Only on the brink of death can you feel most alive,” read a sign held by a fan outside TD Garden Wednesday night.

Ahead of a “win or go home” Game 5 against the New York Knicks, Celtics fans are feeling cautiously optimistic.

Fans felt the green team could steal this game.

As for the rest of the series? Well that was a different story.

Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals tips off at 7 p.m.

The Knicks lead the series 3-1.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read