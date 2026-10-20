NBA season tips off with Pistons rallying to beat Celtics 121-113, spoiling Paul George's debut

DETROIT — Javonte Green scored 19 points after not playing in the first half and Cade Cunningham finished with 22 points and eight assists, helping the Detroit Pistons come back and beat the Boston Celtics 121-113 on Tuesday.

The NBA picked the matinee matchup to tip off the season and it delivered plenty of entertainment.

Paul George scored 38 points, the most by a Celtic in his debut. The nine-time All-Star, in his 17th season, showed he's still got it in his first game with Boston since it acquired him from Philadelphia in exchange for 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.

Jayson Tatum, though, was off his game.

He missed 17 of 23 shots had 13 points and 11 assists. His lack of hustle on defense allowed Green to take his time for a fifth 3-pointer that gave the Pistons a 13-point lead with 3:33 left.

Tatum, a six-time All-Star, is set to play his first full season since tearing his Achilles tendon in May 2025.

Boston took its biggest lead early in the third quarter at 72-50 after George made three 3-pointers in less than a minute.

Detroit cut its deficit to six points after three quarters and surged ahead in the fourth. Green made a go-ahead 3, Duren added a three-point play and Robinson connected on a 3 to put the Pistons ahead 107-99 with 5:10 to go.

Jalen Duren had 22 points and nine rebounds, Duncan Robinson scored 21 points — making 5 of 9 3-pointers — and Ausar Thompson added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Pistons.

Boston's Derrick White and Payton Pritchard scored 17 points apiece.

Up next

Celtics: Host the New York Knicks on Friday.

Pistons: At Miami on Friday.

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