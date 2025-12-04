NBA fines Cavaliers $250,000 for resting All-Star Darius Garland in a nationally televised game

NEW YORK — The NBA fined the Cleveland Cavaliers $250,000 on Thursday for violating the league's player participation policy by resting All-Star guard Darius Garland for a nationally televised game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 24.

It is the second time this season the Cavaliers have been fined for violating the policy. They received a $100,000 fine on Nov. 18 for resting both Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley against the Miami Heat on Nov. 12.

The league said an investigation confirmed that Garland was able to play in one of the team's games in a back-to-back set. He played on Nov. 23 at home against the LA Clippers but the not the next night in Toronto, which was carried by Peacock in the United States and Sportsnet in Canada. Garland is considered a star play under the policy.

The Raptors extended their winning streak to eight games with a 110-99 victory. Cleveland was also missing De'Andre Hunter (rest) and Jarrett Allen (sprained finger) for that game.

